Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $365,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $482.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $488.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,529 shares of company stock worth $28,040,672. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.