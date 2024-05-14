Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $417,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $204.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

