Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Shell were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL remained flat at $73.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,880,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87.

Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

