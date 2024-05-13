USA Financial Formulas Acquires 7,066 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 380.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.4% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,066 shares of company stock worth $52,199,975. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,779. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.92 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

