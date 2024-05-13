USA Financial Formulas Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25,756.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160,208 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 11.5% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $65,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $443.08. 22,823,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,661,820. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $323.96 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

