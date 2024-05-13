Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $25.40

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.40, but opened at $26.24. Upstart shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 1,583,939 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

Get Upstart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Upstart Trading Up 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,124.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,014,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,419 shares of company stock worth $1,716,432. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.