Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 362.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,214 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 0.4% of USA Financial Formulas' portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. USA Financial Formulas' holdings in Copart were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

