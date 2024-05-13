Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $16.73

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $17.27. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 308,744 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,849 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,124,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

