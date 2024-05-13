JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.20, but opened at $33.41. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. JD.com shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 4,416,902 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JD. Nomura cut their price objective on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD.com Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in JD.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

