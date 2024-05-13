Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 436.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $521.76. The company had a trading volume of 344,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.06 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

