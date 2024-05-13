Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $31.50

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $33.18. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $32.59, with a volume of 101,541 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Piper Sandler lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The business had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

