USA Financial Formulas Acquires 10,098 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 24,042.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after purchasing an additional 410,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after acquiring an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after acquiring an additional 318,245 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $520,488,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its position in General Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,294,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

General Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,747,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,909. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.22 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

