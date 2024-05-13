Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $80.04

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.04, but opened at $82.71. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 8,936,916 shares trading hands.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

