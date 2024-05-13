USA Financial Formulas Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 314.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Garmin by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 176,908 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,367,000 after acquiring an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Garmin by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,459,000 after acquiring an additional 136,929 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $16,815,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Garmin by 118.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.36. The company had a trading volume of 369,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,630. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.74. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $170.87.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

