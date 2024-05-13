AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 5.3 %

AGRIW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,377. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.