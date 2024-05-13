AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 5.3 %
AGRIW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,377. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
