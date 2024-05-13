USA Financial Formulas Has $2.51 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 409.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 0.4% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $11.63 on Monday, reaching $903.79. 738,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,066. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $938.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $831.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $529.95 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $957.95.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

