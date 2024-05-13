Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.77. Core Scientific shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 405,151 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORZ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $21,973,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $36,515,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.