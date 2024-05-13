Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $5.61

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.88. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 169,250 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Prime Medicine Stock Up 14.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $770.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prime Medicine

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

