BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $19.54

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.54, but opened at $20.66. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 71,475 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $935.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,666,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,996 shares of company stock valued at $562,145. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after buying an additional 2,191,002 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 240,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 64,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

