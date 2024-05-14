Green Court Capital Management Ltd Has $123.20 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341,806 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises about 36.6% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $123,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Trip.com Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.01. 1,165,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,819. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

