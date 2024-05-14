RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,373. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $324.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

