Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Director Edward John Lauth III Acquires 1,525 Shares

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) Director Edward John Lauth III purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,094.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Weis Markets stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $71.42.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

WMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 80.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

