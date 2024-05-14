Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $227.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.30.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.94. 4,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,298. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $103.50 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 50.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.