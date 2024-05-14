Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $157.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

HLI stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.41. 51,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,414. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

