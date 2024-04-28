Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,800 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after buying an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after buying an additional 5,490,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,240,000 after buying an additional 1,725,535 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,173,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,684,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

