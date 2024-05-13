USA Financial Formulas Invests $26,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 239 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,864 shares of company stock valued at $539,979. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 202,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.06. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $122.99. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

