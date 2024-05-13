Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to $6.25

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.25 to $6.25 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

CURLF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.64 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

