TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109,346 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of TransDigm Group worth $2,401,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $29.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,280.56. 245,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,094.20. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $768.05 and a 12-month high of $1,330.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares worth $69,841,110. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

