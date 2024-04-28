Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. CX Institutional raised its stake in General Motors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 585,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 36.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 5.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 81,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

GM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.84. 12,153,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,652,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.