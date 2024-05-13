Scotiabank Lowers Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $44.50

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $39.55. 2,028,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 175,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,832,000 after acquiring an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

