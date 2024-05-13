Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Sow Good Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOWG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 32,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.99. Sow Good has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 91.69% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

