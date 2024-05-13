USA Financial Formulas Purchases Shares of 243 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.2 %

HLNE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.74. 139,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,868. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

