Needham & Company LLC Raises Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $17.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 390,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,150. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.03 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

