USA Financial Formulas Takes Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,093 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. 217,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

