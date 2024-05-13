USA Financial Formulas Boosts Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 4,947.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3,734.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 195,565 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 154,711 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 34.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

BZH stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $28.30. 282,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

