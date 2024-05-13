4,757 Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 45.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 116,542 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 351,508 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth $1,052,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.23. 904,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,113. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.