USA Financial Formulas Acquires 202 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.22. 324,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,873. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $154.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $128.96.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCC shares. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

