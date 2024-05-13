Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $7.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 718,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,436. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $366.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.86%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -120.48%.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe acquired 3,509 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

