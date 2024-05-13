Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $153.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.88. 964,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,771,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

