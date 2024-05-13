USA Financial Formulas Raises Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Archrock were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

