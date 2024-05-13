TD Cowen Boosts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $13.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,383. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,989 shares of company stock worth $725,292 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after acquiring an additional 283,333 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.