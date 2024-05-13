JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $115.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.70.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $106.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.01. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.