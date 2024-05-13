USA Financial Formulas Takes $72,000 Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

DFIN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 254,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,100 shares of company stock worth $18,933,489. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.