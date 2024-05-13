USA Financial Formulas Buys 675 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Camtek were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $267,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth $691,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Camtek by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Camtek Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 502,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,927. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $95.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.