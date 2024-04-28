Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.64 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,545 shares of company stock worth $4,458,430 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,250,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

