Parametrica Management Ltd Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 20.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,148 shares of company stock valued at $649,552,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.18.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.29. 32,645,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,233,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.85 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

