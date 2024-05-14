Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $452.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,111 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $413.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft has a one year low of $307.59 and a one year high of $430.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

