Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $523.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 834,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after buying an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 934,841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,743,000 after buying an additional 69,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

