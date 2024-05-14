Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9 has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

