Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Highwoods Properties stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $27.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
