Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 472.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 134,015 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 258,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

